Motorist held for brandishing toy pistol

PETALING JAYA: An angry motorist who brandished a toy handgun at an e-hailing driver was arrested by police for criminal intimidation at Bandar Sri Damansara today.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said a toy pistol found tucked in the jobless suspect’s waist was seized during his arrest at a house on Jalan Mahogani SD1/3 at 12.05am.

He said the e-hailing driver was on her way to fetch a passenger at an apartment at Damansara Damari when a car driven by the suspect moved menacingly in front of her.

When she honked at him, the suspect allegedly held out the toy pistol through the window.

Nik Ezanee said the woman lodged a police report and the suspect was traced and arrested.

He said the suspect who admitted to brandishing the toy pistol told investigators that he did so as he was angry at the e-hailing driver for honking at him.

Nik Ezanee said the suspect who has a past criminal record for a drug related offence was remanded for three days for investigations.