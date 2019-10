KUALA LUMPUR: A motorist who crashed into participants of the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon 2019 on Sunday morning, leaving two runners seriously injured was arrested by police about 12 hours later.

A traffic police team from the Ampang Jaya traced the driver, a 25-year-old woman and arrested her at an undisclosed location in Kepong at about 11pm on Sunday.

Selangor police traffic investigation and enforcement department chief Supt Azman Shariat said the jobless woman tested positive for drug abuse and was remanded for further investigations on Monday.

“Tests showed she was a user of both amphetamines and methamphetamine. We also seized several Eramin-5 pills from her and we believe she was under the influence of drugs at the time she crashed into the runners. We have also seized a rented car she was using during the incident for investigations.” he said when contacted by theSun last night.

Apart from being probed for reckless driving in the hit-and-run case, the suspect is also being investigated for drug use and possession.

It is learnt that the woman has a past police summons issued against her over another accident case and she is yet to settle the fine.

On Sunday, two runners of the marathon suffered bone fractures after a car crashed through safety barricades and hit them near Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) in Ampang.

The driver of the car sped off from the scene and a hunt for the motorist was launched by police soon after.

It is learnt that the victims are recuperating from their injuries after undergoing surgery at a hospital.