Motorist involved in alleged hit and run incident surrenders

IPOH: A motorist who rammed into a food delivery rider in an incident that went viral on social media yesterday has surrendered to the police.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalatrash Wahid said the 48-year-old female driver had come forward to lodge a police report at the Ipoh District Police Headquarters (IPD) a few hours after the incident to assist in investigations.

“Preliminary investigation found that the driver of the vehicle switched lanes suddenly while driving along Jalan Ampang-Tambun here at about 9am yesterday.

“This caused the 34-year-old food delivery rider to fall on the road and suffer minor injuries to his elbows and knees. The driver of the vehicle was released after her statement was taken,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the case would be investigated under Section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for careless and inconsiderate driving.

Yesterday, a video went viral on social media of an alleged hit and run accident involving a motorist and a food delivery rider which led to various reactions from netizens. — Bernama