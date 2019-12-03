Motorist risks life and limb for others

PETALING JAYA: Risking life and limb, a motorist walked across the North-South Expressway (NSE) to remove a lorry sideguard that laid perilously on the fast lane.

The metal sideguard, which is estimated to be at least five feet long and three feet wide, posed a lethal danger to users of the highway.

His brave act came to light after a video of the incident was shared on social media yesterday.

It was taken by a bystander from the Sungai Buloh rest-and-recreation overhead restaurant.

The video showed a white car pulling over by the road shoulder before the driver stepped out. He was seen dodging speeding vehicles to remove the object.

He picked up the heavy sideguard, courageously stood in the middle of the road before returning to the road shoulder. Several vehicles slowed down for him.

The bystander who took the video, is heard saying, “thank you brother, thank you so much”, while a child in the background exclaimed, “pity him, he is the only one who is helping”.

Highway concessionaire PLUS Malaysia Bhd, which said it was aware of the viral video, cautioned road users against moving fallen objects on highways due to the risk of accidents.

It said such work should only be done by trained highway personnel who could assess the risks before carrying it out.

“PLUS will not compromise on the safety of its users.

“As a measure to maintain the (high) level of road safety, our PLUSRonda team carries out regular patrolling to trace obstructions or fallen objects on the highway.

“We urge drivers of heavy vehicles to ensure the loading is secure on their vehicles so that no object falls onto the highway.”

PLUS advised road users coming across fallen objects on the highway to alert its personnel at 1800-88-0000.