Motorists irked by ‘sudden’ parking fees move

PETALING JAYA: Office staff working around the business area at Jalan Kilang 51/205, off Jalan Tandang, are upset after a Petaling Jaya City Council enforcement officer issued parking summonses yesterday for cars despite them being properly parked inside the bays provided.

When approached by theSun, the enforcement officer, who wanted to be known as Mohd Nazri, said every parking box in the city has a number and parking fees are required.

“I was around this area and I noticed there’s a lot of cars here. I called my boss to ask him if I could summon those cars that didn’t pay our fee. He said ‘yes’ and I just carried out my duty. That’s it.”

Mahali Abdul Ghani, 47, said he never received any notice saying he should pay for parking along that stretch of road.

“I’ve worked in this area for three years and have never seen any PJ City Council officer issue any parking summonses.

“This is the first time I have received a summons for parking here and I was parked in a proper parking bay.”

Hwa Xin Yee, 27, said she noticed the city council had marked each parking bay with a number, but had not been informed of the need to pay a parking fee.

“I was walking towards my car at about 1.30pm when I noticed the officer issuing summonses. I was so confused because I have been parking my car here for so many years and have never paid any parking fees.

“If I knew that I had to pay, I would have. But there was no (notice) saying that I needed to pay. Just putting numbers on a parking bay does not directly translate to ‘I must pay for parking”.’