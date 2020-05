IPOH: Motorists had a field day today after a truck laden with Indian mackerel (ikan kembung), overturned at the highway exit after the 5th Mile Bridge from Sitiawan to Hutan Melintang, in Hilir Perak yesterday.

They quickly scooped up about 140 kilogrammes of fish from the road after receiving the green light from a company in Sungai Besar, Selangor which owned the cargo.

Workers from the company who rushed to the scene had their work cut out for them to retrieve the spilled four tonnes of mackerel on the road.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Mohd Marzukhi Mohd Mokhtar said the three-tonne lorry overturned when the 45-year-old driver tried to avoid an overtaking vehicle, spilling the fish on the road, in the incident at 4.30pm.

He said the cargo retrieving work was completed at 7pm and the loss was estimated at RM20,000.

No injury was reported as a result of the incident, but the lorry suffered damages, he added. - Bernama