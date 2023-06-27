Motorists relieved with reopening of Kuala Lipis-Gua Musang main road

GUA MUSANG: The reopening of the main road linking Kuala Lipis, Pahang to Gua Musang has brought much relief to motorists as they do not have to use the alternative route to return for Hari Raya Aidiladha, on Thursday.

Traveller Nurul Azmahanee Azaman, 34, said before this she accidentally use the alternative route when returning for Aidilfitri from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Bharu and had to made a u-turn, causing her a 30- minute delay.

“I was lost using the alternative route when returning from raya to the wholesale market in Gua Musang.

“When the main road is reopened, it will not only save time, but the traffic flow will improve, especially during the festive season,“ she said when met by Bernama, here today.

Meanwhile, for Umi Salamah Ab Rahman, 38, from Bandar Lama, here, said that every day she will use the alternative route because she works in Kuala Lipis and has to change her daily routine over the past two months.

“I would like to thank the government for reopening this main road before the Aidiladha festival season during which many will return to celebrate,“ she said.

On June 25, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi announced that the main road connecting Kuala Lipis to Gua Musang, which was previously been closed since 3 April for piling works for the Lingkaran Tengah Utama project package 3B and 3C, had been reopened to the public.

He said the route had been reopened to light vehicles after the piling installation work was completed last Thursday and this opening would provide convenience to local residents and road users from Kuala Lumpur. -Bernama