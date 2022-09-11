Motorists rescued from stranded vehicles in KL flash flood

KUALA LUMPUR: Two motorists faced anxious moments when they were trapped in their vehicles during a flash flood in Jalan Chan Sow Lin here yesterday.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said the victims were a woman in her early 20s and a man in his 30s.

Both the woman, driving a Perodua Axia car, and the man, in a Subaru sports utility vehicle, could not reverse in time when their vehicles got stuck in flood waters, he said.

According to the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department, both cars were already submerged in floodwater by the time rescue personnel arrived at the scene.

The victims were then promptly rescued by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), Civil Defence Force (APM) and police personnel, the department said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur police said two areas in the city, namely the Muhibah People’s Housing Project tunnel and parts of Jalan Kuchai Lama, were hit by severe flash floods after a heavy downpour in the city yesterday.

Floodwaters have begun receding in both areas and the affected roads are now passable for motorists, it said. - Bernama