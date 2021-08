PUTRAJAYA: The renewal period of road tax and driving licences will not be extended after Sept 30, said the Road Transport Department director-general, Datuk Zailani Hashim.

He said that drivers and vehicle owners are reminded to renew their Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM or road tax) or Malaysian Driving Licence (LMM), including Goods Driving Licence (GDL) and Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence, before Sept 30.

He said the extension given should be adequate for any motorist to renew their road tax and driving licence, and it could also be done online.

Zailani said besides counter services at RTD offices, renewals can also be done at Pos Malaysia Bhd’s branches via appointments and through MyEG Services Sdn Bhd (MyEG), to avoid congestion at premises.

“For those who are ‘internet-friendly’, we encourage them to renew their road tax and licence online, and be physically present at our premises only when necessary,” he said during a virtual press conference on the matter today.

According to records, renewal of road tax and driving licences from Aug1 to 15 at RTD counters were 639,965, Pos Malaysia (373,805), MyEG (322,231) and 8,400 at the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom).

Previously, Pos Malaysia also announced that appointments could be made online using Outlet Finder at www.pos.com.my or Pos Malaysia’s mobile apps.

Meanwhile MyEG executive director, Datuk Raja Munir Shah Raja Mustapha, said they will try to ensure that all transactions are delivered to customers before Sept 30.

“For customers living in areas placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), they are advised to call us at 03-7801 8888 in case of delays,” he added. — Bernama