MoU between govt, PH in effect until parliament dissolved: Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR: The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Transformation and Political Stability between the Federal government and Pakatan Harapan (PH) will remain in force until Parliament is dissolved, says Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said, however, that it was up to the parties who signed the agreement to review the matter.

According to Annuar, the existing MoU did not have an expiry date, but it was noted under Article 3(1) that the MoU was effective from the date it was signed until Parliament was dissolved.

“... as far as the existing MoU is concerned, it still remains in effect, only the confusion arises because there is a clause in the MoU which states that the government will not propose the dissolution of Parliament before July 31.

“So, there will be no motion to dissolve Parliament until the end of this month (July). If after this month...it is up to the Prime Minister and the government (to decide),“ he told reporters during a press conference at the Parliament building today.

Annuar was asked to comment on Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan’s statement that Umno was firm in its stance on not extending the duration of the MoU between the government and PH.

Annuar said the MoU did not involve the party, and was signed between PH and the Prime Minister to maintain political stability.

He added that the MoU was not only about the dissolution of Parliament, but also covered various other matters agreed upon by the Prime Minister and the Opposition.

On Sept 13, 2021, the Federal Government and PH inked an MoU to establish bipartisan cooperation on fighting Covid-19, transforming the administration, Parliamentary reforms, ensuring judicial independence, the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the formation of a steering committee.

Meanwhile, when asked about the proposed appointment of a deputy prime minister, he said there was no need to think about the position at this point in time, as it was better to focus on the problems of the people due to the rising costs of living.

“We (must) continue to work as a team and it would be even better if the Opposition also cooperated in maintaining stability so that we can function as a government,” he added. - Bernama