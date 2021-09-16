MOU between PM and PH one of the most important political documents: LKS

PETALING JAYA: DAP leader Lim Kit Siang has called the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on confidence-supply-reform (CSR) between the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Pakatan Harapan (PH) (pix) the most important political document in the nation’s history since the drafting of the Malaysian Constitution and Rukun Negara.

He said there were two reasons why such a MOU had not been drawn up earlier in the nation’s history.

“Firstly, the Umno-dominated Barisan Nasional coalition which ruled the country for half a century from the seventies to the 14th General Election on May 9, 2018 was too powerful and hegemonic,” Lim said at a zoom discussion organised by Johore DAP last night.

“Secondly, the existential threat posed by the 21-month Covid-19 pandemic. When (Tan Sri) Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as Prime Minister on March 1, 2020, there were 29 Covid-19 cases and zero Covid-19 deaths.

“But when Malaysia celebrates the 58th Malaysia tomorrow on Sept. 16, 2021, we would have more than two million Covid-19 cases and more than 22,000 Covid-19 deaths – marking Malaysia as one of the world’s worst-performing nations in the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The Iskandar Puteri MP pointed out that when we celebrated the 57th Malaysia Day 12 months ago on Sept 16, 2020, we were ranked No. 89th among nations in the world with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases.

“We have overtaken 68 other countries in the past 12 months to be ranked No. 21 among nations with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases,” Lim said.

“If we continue with the present rate of Covid-19 infections, we are heading to pass the three million mark for Covid-19 cases by the end of October and be ranked No. 16 among nations with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases – as well as passing the 30,000-mark for Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia.

“These are dubious world distinctions which Malaysians do not want the country to have – just as they do not want Malaysia to have the appellation of a kleptocracy, kakistocracy or a failed state.”

Lim said Malaysians must unite to win the losing war against the Covid-19 pandemic so that we can embark on economic, social and national recovery and normality.

“These are important reasons for the CSR MOU between the Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri and the Pakatan Harapan parties – to win the war against Covid-19, strengthen and normalise democracy and pave the way for national recovery and normality.

“We must have the stamina and perseverance to see through political change for the better in Malaysia.

“Forty-four years ago on March 21, 1978, I moved a Private Member’s Bill for an Anti-Hopping Act to combat political corruption and to protect the integrity of Parliament. Fifty years ago in 1971, I first raised in Parliament the issue of reducing the voting age to 18 years old.

“I am now an octogenarian but it is good to see the reforms I had advocated half a century ago coming to fruition,” he added.