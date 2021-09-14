MoU on bipartisan cooperation made possible by Ismail Sabri’s positive attitude — Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Transformation and Political Stability became a reality due to the positive attitude of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in entering into discussions with the opposition soon after he was appointed as the ninth Prime Minister, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Opposition Leader said this was different from the offer made by former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin earlier which was done without any negotiations with Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“What was done by Bera (Ismail Sabri) was different. He won by a slim majority but adopted the approach of immediately calling us (opposition),” he said when debating the motion of thanks on the royal address in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The Port Dickson Member of Parliament (MP) said what was offered by Muhyiddin constituted a confidence and supply agreement (CSA) which required the opposition to support and legitimise his government.

However, the MoU on Transformation and Political Stability under the leadership of Ismail Sabri clearly emphasised the understanding of the opposition to reject the agreement if there were no negotiations, he added.

Anwar said this when Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PAS-Pasir Mas) interjected to ask why the opposition had earlier rejected the offer by Muhyiddin.

Yesterday, the federal government and PH signed the historic MoU on Transformation and Political Stability, paving the way for a new political landscape based on bipartisan cooperation.

The six-point MoU covers the areas of strengthening the plan to fight Covid-19, transformation of the administration, Parliamentary reforms, judicial independence, the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and formation of a steering committee.

Mohamad Sabu (PH-Kota Raja), in his debate, described the MoU as a meaningful agreement as it could help to build a more glorious future for the country.

The Parti Amanah Negara president, who was one of the MoU signatories, said this unprecedented approach was taken for the sake of the rakyat by sacrificing party interests to forge bipartisan cooperation.

“The people have become increasingly fed up with politicians because problems concerning Covid-19 and the economy were more pressing and yet the focus was given to issues of forming the government and change of government. Therefore, the MoU signed is very meaningful,” he added.

Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun (Bersatu-Beaufort) said the inking of the MoU was appropriate and in line with the spirit of the Malaysian Family advocated by Ismail Sabri.

She said it symbolised the realisation of MPs as a Malaysian Family to work together in resolving problems to facilitate the country’s recovery process despite their political differences.

For Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat (GPS-Betong), the MoU signified the commitment of the government and opposition to give priority to harmony and togetherness.

Seven MPs today participated in the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address, which is scheduled to run until Tuesday.

The House will sit again tomorrow. — Bernama