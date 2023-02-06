MoU with Malaysia for recruitment of Indian workers being discussed, says India minister

KUALA LUMPUR: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Malaysia for recruiting Indian workers will be finalised soon, India’s Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday evening.

“We are in the process of finalising the text for signing of an MoU for employment, recruitment and repatriation of workers between both our countries. I am confident that this will pave the way for streamlining movement of workers from India to Malaysia and for better protection of their rights,“ Muraleedharan told an Indian community function.

At present more than 225,000 Indian nationals are living and working in Malaysia.

The minister held a number of meetings with Malaysian Indian associations and expatriate community groups on the first day of his June 1-2 visit to Malaysia.

Muraleedharan said the Indian government is reaching out to overseas Indian communities to seek their participation in what he called the “great transformation of new India”.

“I exhort you to join these transformative efforts,“ he said.

Muraleedharan praised the diaspora community’s role in promoting close relations between India and Malaysia. - Bernama