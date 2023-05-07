Mountaineer still spirited despite tragedy

PETALING JAYA: Azim Afif, 35, had successfully conquered Everest in 2016 and wanted to reach the summit again with “Mission Everest Malaysia 2023”.

Azim, who led the Malaysian team comprising Tiong Ling Yang, Ayu Wanirah, Tuan Awang and differently-abled Hawari Hashim, said the team was well prepared for the climb.

“We had a vast amount of experience in climbing and hiking mountains in Malaysia, Indonesia, Europe, and Nepal. We were well trained in technical climbing such as rock-wall climbing that strengthened our muscles and endurance.

“We had practised as a team since 2020 so we were quite prepared to deal with the ascent.”

He said however, no matter how prepared or trained one is, there is still a risk when participating in an extreme sport as lives could be lost.

“During the descent on May 19, Tuan Awang started to have difficulties on his way to Camp 4 while being assisted by his Sherpa.

“He drew his last breath with just 20m left to Camp 4.

“Hearing-impaired Hawari was the first differently-abled person from Southeast Asia to successfully climb the mountain top and reached Camp 4 with his Sherpa.”

Azim said after Hawari reached Camp 4, his Sherpa reclimbed the mountain to help Tuan Awang, who was struggling, but when the Sherpa returned, Hawari could not be found.

Search and rescue operations were set in motion to look for Hawari but efforts were cut short on May 29 due to unpredictable weather conditions, which posed an operational threat.

Azim added that he was distraught by the tragic incidents.

“In Nepal, I had to remain strong and not get too emotional as I still had to manage the repatriation of Tuan Awang’s remains to Malaysia and helped manage the search for Hawari,” he said.

“I believe there is still hope to find Hawari’s remains next year,” he added.

Azim wants to share with future climbers the knowledge he gained from the expedition.

“Despite facing misfortune, I have learned valuable lessons. As climbers, we need to always stay focused and stick together as a team.

“A focused mind and good team support are crucial to ensure that the best decision would be made.

“Future mountaineers should not be discouraged by unfortunate incidents.

“Any extreme sports will have risks. However, with proper training and preparation, climbers should be confident enough to continue with their passion.

“The rest should be left to God, as He is the best of planner.”