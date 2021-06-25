Movak programme a great relief for rural communities

KOTA TINGGI: The Community Vaccine Mobilisation (Movak) programme has come as a great relief for many senior citizens in Felda Lok Heng here, thus helping to expedite the Covid-19 vaccination process in rural areas.

Describing the government’s effort as timely, Maimun Taib, 65, said it is also able to provide wider vaccination access to target groups, especially persons with disabilities (PwD) and the elderly who have underlying health conditions and transportation problems.

“I feel relieved and grateful that I don’t need to travel far to get the vaccine. This kind of programme is very helpful for people like me who have difficulties to travel long distances.

“Many senior citizens are living around this area and with Movak, they can get vaccinated sooner,” the housewife told reporters after receiving her vaccination here recently.

Realising that senior citizens are at higher risk of contracting Covid-19 with more severe complications, Maimun said she has always been eager to get vaccinated to protect herself from the virus.

Sharing a similar sentiment, A.Latif Benu, 68, said he felt very lucky to be chosen as among Covid-19 vaccine recipients under the Movak programme and hoped that it would boost his immune system against the virus infection.

He also expressed his satisfaction with the facilities as well as the efficient service provided by staff and volunteers at the mobile vaccination centre (PPV) which has helped him to complete his vaccination process less than an hour.

“The mobile PPV is located very close to my house. I’m thankful that the vaccination process went smoothly. Many volunteers helped me, and overall, the programme is very good,” he said.

Meanwhile, 31-year-old Norhayatul Nyusus, who took her father for his Covid-19 vaccination, lauded the government’s effort to hold the Movak programme, describing it as very convenient.

“It is also a PwD-friendly programme as the mobile PPV is equipped with facilities for easy wheelchair access. Our house is located quite far from the nearest PPV, about 40 kilometres. Thank you for providing this facility,” she said.

Last Saturday, the National Unity minister, Datuk Halimah Mohd Sadique, was reported as saying that the initiative by her ministry with Housing and Local Government Ministery could expedite vaccinating the people, especially the rural communities, thus increasing the vaccination rate in the country. — Bernama