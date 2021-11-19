Move to allow RTM to air candidates posters, biodata gets positive response

ALOR GAJAH: The government’s move to allow Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) to air posters and biodata of candidates contesting in the Malacca polls was well-received.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said the move was aimed at giving the candidates an opportunity to introduce themselves besides helping the people to choose their representatives.

“We are not campaigning for them but we are giving them an opportunity to introduce themselves and help the people make their decision.

“All candidates, including independent candidates, are given the same opportunity unless they don’t want to,” he said here, today.

Prior to this, Annuar was reported to have said that the government had allowed RTM to broadcast posters and biodata of candidates, taking into account the difficulties faced by candidates to campaign, as well as for voters who were not familiar with the candidates.

In addition, Annuar said he had also informed the Cabinet on the positive development of the initiative at today’s meeting.

“We will make an assessment on how effective the move is and so on for future reference,” he said.

Apart from RTM, he said Melakafm also played its role while private television stations such as Astro had also been given the opportunity for all contesting parties to have their discourse.

-Bernama