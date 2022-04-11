Move to amend Federal Constitution demonstrates govt commitment: MPs (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s step in tabling the proposed amendment to the Federal Constitution, to enable a new law prohibiting members of Parliament (MPs) from switching parties to be enacted, has been described as a historic day and demonstrates its commitment to address elected representatives’ irresponsible actions which affect the country’s political stability.

A majority of MPs who debated the Constitution (Amendment) (No.3) Bill 2022, in the Dewan Rakyat today, welcomed the initiative taken by the government, led by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, to address the issue of party hopping.

Anthony Loke (PH-Seremban) said that the matter had been fought for a long time but the previous government did not see the need to enact the law, thus showing that the government today was committed to implementing the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the government and PH.

“I feel that today is a historic day. The start of today’s process is the result of an understanding of the government’s MoU with PH (Pakatan Harapan).

“During the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government administration, it had not seen any need to enact this law until now. This law is important and necessary,” he said when debating the bill.

Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (BN-Pontian), while taking part in the debate, described the tabling of the proposed amendment as an initial step to improve the country’s democratic system.

The Umno secretary-general also expressed hope that the Anti-Party Hopping Bill would be tabled as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim described the move to table the proposed amendment to the Federal Constitution as a positive step in line with the MoU signed by the government and PH.

“I would like to thank the Prime Minister and the minister for taking the step of accepting the views and respecting the spirit of understanding signed through the MoU between the government and PH.

“This effort is a positive move because this is an issue that attracts the public interest, involves respecting the people’s mandate and rejecting the betrayal of the people’s mandate,” he said.

Mohamad Sabu (PH-Kota Raja) said that he could now breathe a sigh of relief after the Ismail Sabri-led government agreed to debate the proposed amendment to the Federal Constitution, in line with the MoU on Transformation and Political Stability signed in September, last year.

“We are so confused and sick for a long time, no matter which side did the party hopping.

“... We signed an MoU, (therefore) be the Prime Minister that we need and do good for the people until the next election ... when we (the opposition) signed the MoU we adhere to it, and we hope the Prime Minister does the same, thus far, we see him sticking with the MoU,” he said.

Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz (BN-Padang Rengas) also commended the Prime Minister and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, for their efforts and determination to prevent party hopping. — Bernama