KUALA LUMPUR: Police will propose to the government that environmental crimes such as the dumping of scheduled waste be classified as organised crime to enable laws such as the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA) to be invoked.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) said today that the proposal made by the criminal investigations department (CID) was to classify such crimes as serious offences and sabotage.

Referring to the case of effluents being dumped in Sungai Gong, Rawang which led to the shutdown of the Sungai Selangor water treatment plants, the top cop said investigations are ongoing and a meeting to discuss the case among police, the Department of Environment (DOE), Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun and other agencies was held on Tuesday.

“The country was rocked again with environmental issues affecting health matters. This has gained much attention as many were affected by the Sungai Gong case. During the meeting, the Attorney-General had given several instructions and this is being carried out by investigators. As this is a serious offence and has left a vast impact, the CID proposed it be classified as a serious offence,“ he said

