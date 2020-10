PETALING JAYA: Malls in the Klang Valley are the latest hotspots for the transmission of Covid-19, forcing closures for sanitisation purposes.

Most of them have almost been emptied of shoppers even when they reopen as people stay away for fear of contracting the virus.

Adding to the fear is a recent report quoting Australian scientists from the Centre for Disease Preparedness as saying that the coronavirus can survive for up to 28 days on certain surfaces.

To their credit, shopping centres have reacted quickly to avert a deterioration of the situation, a step a public health expert agrees is adequate.

However, epidemiologist Datuk Dr Awang Bulgiba Awang Mahmud said more could be done to ensure good ventilation and prevent overcrowding, which is a challenge in itself.

Among the major shopping malls that have recorded new infections within their premises are 1Utama, Sunway Pyramid and The Curve in Petaling Jaya, as well as NU Central, Bangsar Shopping Centre and KLCC in Kuala Lumpur.

Although only selected outlets at these malls have reported positive cases, steps have been taken to sanitise the entire building.

Sunway Malls operations general manager Jason Chin said they have been collaborating with hygiene focus companies such as Kimberly-Clark and SmartCoat to keep their premises clean at all times.

Sunway Malls operates four shopping centres in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, including Sunway Pyramid.

SmartCoat produces an eco-friendly water-based coating that kills viruses as well as enhance indoor air quality.

Chin told theSun that apart from enforcing standard operating procedures (SOP) such as ensuring social distancing and requiring visitors and staff to wear face masks, the company is using a form of mechanical ventilation chemical treatment for air circulation.

“Businesses are also barred from transferring staff from one outlet to another and personnel such as security guards and cleaners are required to undergo extra checks,” he said.

“Retailers also have the option for flexible hours to ensure less contact with customers,” he added.

Chin said Sunway Malls is also providing shoppers with care kits comprising a face mask, hand sanitiser and wet wipes.

“We believe safety is a collective responsibility and we will continue to share all our safety and hygiene efforts on social media to continue building confidence that we are a safe place to visit.”

1Utama public relations manager Lee Li Lian told theSun that the mall had earlier implemented ways to enhance conformity to SOP.

In response to the discovery of several cases recently, the mall was closed for extensive cleaning and sanitation works and has reopened since Saturday.

Awang Bulgiba, who is also a public health expert, said although surfaces can harbour viruses, the SOP currently practised at malls are sufficient as common contact surfaces are regularly cleaned.

He emphasised that hand sanitisation, temperature checking and usage of the MySejahtera application should be strictly observed.

He also commended businesses for ensuring that staff with symptoms be advised to seek treatment immediately instead of going to work.