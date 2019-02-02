Move to introduce road safety in school syllabus praised

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) chairman, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye (pix), said the government’s decision to introduce road safety education in schools is a good one.

He believes that young children who are taught good values like respecting the law and other road users will develop good driving habits.

“The collaboration between the Transport Ministry and Education Ministry to introduce it as part of the school curriculum is laudable and should be supported by all,“ Lee said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Transport Minister, Anthony Loke said road safety will be launched in schools this month.

Lee said efforts to inculcate road safety awareness is vital as shown by a nine-year study where road accidents increased from 370,000 cases in 2008 to 530,000 cases in 2017.

He added, however, there was a decrease of 456 road deaths in 2018 from 6,740 in 2017. — Bernama