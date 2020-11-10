Move to limit number of MPs triggers heated exchange

KUALA LUMPUR: A heated exchange ensued yesterday when an opposition representative argued against the decision to set a limit of 80 MPs for each sitting.

Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) ended up being ticked off by Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun (pix), who pointed out that the move was to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among those in Parliament.

Hassan said the decision deprived MPs of their right to fair debate in the House and was against Articles 96 and 97 of the Federal Constitution.

Azhar then pointed out that the decision to limit the number of MPs was made through consensus among the Speaker, the National Security Council, Health Ministry, Parliament Administration as well as party chief whips.

Nonetheless, Hassan retorted that the decision should not supersede any provision in the Constitution.

Azhar said it was not stated anywhere in Articles 96 and 97 of the Constitution that a speaker has to hear all MPs.

“The quorum is 26, and the party whips can decide who attends and participates in the debates,” he said, adding that while there are 100 to 120 MPs present at any time, not all of them remain in the House from 10am to 5.30pm.

“Sometimes, it’s difficult to meet the quorum after 2.30pm.”

He pointed out that time had been wasted and MPs should resume the budget debate.

“Let’s repay the sacrifices made by frontliners and the Health Ministry director-general. Many have worked non-stop for the last seven months, even during holidays.”

The decision to have only 80 MPs in each session was among several initiatives announced by Azhar last week. Others include cutting short question time and debates as well as ending the sitting at 2pm.