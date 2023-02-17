Move to maintain conditions on Lynas plant lauded

PETALING JAYA: The Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) and Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) yesterday welcomed the government’s move not to bow to pressure by Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd to revoke the operating conditions imposed in 2020.

They said this was especially important as it concerns moving out of Malaysia the “cracking and leaching” process, which involves radioactive material.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih-Kang confirmed yesterday that earlier conditions compelling Lynas to stop importing and processing rare earth concentrate after July 1 will be maintained.

CAP president Mohideen Abdul Kader said this means Lynas can only refine materials at the Gebeng plant. The “cracking and leaching” of lanthanide concentrate cannot be done here.

“The renewal of the three-year licence granted to Lynas in 2020 also subjects it to develop a Permanent Disposal Facility (PDF) for its radioactive waste, and there can be no more importing of materials carrying low level radioactive waste into Malaysia from July 2023,” he said.

“In all these years of operations, Lynas has yet to put in place a PDF for the waste from the Water Leach Purification (WLP) process, which contains radioactive waste including thorium and uranium,” said SAM honorary secretary Mageswari Sangaralingam.

“Only last year, the environmental impact assessment (EIA) report for the PDF in Gebeng was approved by the Department of Environment, which also highlighted the concerns made by the relevant group over the suitability of the site on safety and environmental grounds.

“This is because it is located in a flood prone and peat swamp area. The EIA approval is now being challenged by concerned citizens. We believe that any site chosen for the PDF is a major problem as there are concerns over whether radioactive waste can be safely disposed of when it is present there for years.

“The WLP waste contains thorium radionuclides, which are active for 14 billion years. So we cannot disregard the ill-effects of low-level radiation lightly. Exposure to low levels of radiation may not cause immediate health effects but are hazardous nevertheless, as they can contribute to overall cancer risks,” she said.

Mageswari added that SAM is disappointed that the government has not decided to shift the remaining radioactive waste to Australia, where it can be kept in a semi-arid and remote area at the Mount Weld site, from where the raw materials for the Lynas plant are sourced.

She said our government should liaise with the Australian government on the safe handling and return of these radioactive waste to Australia under relevant international conventions.

“This must be done as the radioactive waste is not under the scope of the Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and their Disposal,” she said.