Move to seek S’pore help on affordable housing lauded

KUALA LUMPUR: Yayasan My First Home (YMFH) fully supports the view of Local Government and Development Minister Nga Kor Ming to seek help from the Singapore Housing Development Board (HDB) to share its knowledge on affordable housing related issues.

Its general manager Nambee Ashvin Nambiar said YMFH believes Singapore has an affordable housing model.

Nga had recently said his ministry would examine case studies and best practices to address the issue.

“Based on our previous findings, Singapore managed to provide a good public housing system for its citizens. The data shows that almost 80% of Singaporeans are living in flats that are administered by HDB,” Nambee said.

“We understand that the remaining 20%, who are upper middle class and the rich, live in private developments such as condominiums and landed property, which makes Singapore one of the most successful countries, with almost 100% home ownership.”

He said not only does Singapore have a robust housing policy, but it also prioritises the maintenance and cleanliness of its public housing. HDB is also responsible for maintaining its public housing, which is crucial in ensuring that people have a roof over their heads and a comfortable place to live in.”

Nambee added that the housing situation in Singapore is unique as the land is owned by the government on a 99-year lease, and this would in return reduce the housing cost and make it affordable.”

“If we look at other developed countries like the US, Taiwan and France, the issue of homelessness is a major one for their governments to manage, and it can be attributed to the cost of owning a house.

“However, Singapore does not face the issue as the government has made housing accessible for its citizens.”

Nambee said YMFH believes Nga’s initiative to invite representatives from Singapore is the best move as owning a home should be a fundamental right.

“We have an exemplary model close to home. We must now understand the concept and localise it. We do not want to run into a problem where people do not have a comfortable home and must keep renting.

“We may face other development related problems, such as when a child has to change school, the child may find it difficult to adapt to the new surroundings, which could hinder his progress.”

He also said YMFH is keen to work with the ministry only if there is intervention from the government to keep the cost low for better home ownership rates, especially among the B40 population.

“We are already assisting those with related issues, and we will continue doing it while championing the affordable housing agenda in Malaysia.”

“There is just so much we can do for the community, and we will always support good initiatives that help elevate the people’s quality of life.”

YMFH was founded by Berjaya Group founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan and launched in 2022. It aims to promote and facilitate the development of affordable housing and home ownership by the B40 group, including squatters and the indigenous community.

For more information on YMFH, please visit www.yayasanmyfisthome.my.