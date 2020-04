PETALING JAYA: Being forced to remain at home can be frustrating. But several companies have made it less of an inconvenience by providing freebies to keep people engaged and entertained while waiting out the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a bid to keep people connected, telcos are providing its postpaid and prepaid customers with 1GB of free high-speed internet per day until April 14.

It was reported that Telekom Malaysia (TM) and Time are supporting mobile companies by providing additional fibre capacity to serve higher traffic demands.

TM’s Unifi TV subscribers have been given free access to all channels on its platform, including premium channels and unifi PlayTV, throughout the movement control order (MCO).

TM said it has seen an increase in viewership for Unifi TV, which is a positive development indicating more Malaysians are adhering to the MCO.

“On total internet usage, we are seeing an increase of over 30% in trending usage during the MCO period. Of this, the increase in international link traffic is only 5%,” it said.

Astro has also made available all its movie and news channels for free to its customers, including the Cartoon Network channel, until April 14.

Whether or not you are an existing customer, Astro has offered complimentary viewing of 22 channels, including selected on-demand shows via Astro GO, to all Malaysians until April 14.

In a media statement, director of Astro Media Solutions Wong See Wei said the company has seen a significant shift in consumer behaviour during the MCO as Malaysians were staying home.

“TV viewership has increased by 43% while daily time spent on the platform has risen by 30% since the start of the MCO.

“Viewership for English movies and entertainment soared over 200%, while news channels registered a 71% rise.

“Astro GO has been well-received by all Malaysians, with over 100,000 new registrations,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the National Library is also offering free access to 13.2 million e-books through pnm.overdrive.com.

Mobile dating application Tinder has also made free it’s “Passport” feature, which allows users to connect with others around the globe, as opposed to its usual distance limit of 161km from the user’s location.

A retiree, who only wanted to be known as Madam Ma, said she has been enjoying her free extra channels on Astro.

“Although I don’t think I’m spending more time on TV than before the MCO, the extra movie channels are a treat.

“I also enjoy the international news channels such as Sky News and CNN, which I didn’t have before,” she told theSun yesterday.

Khairul Akmal, a university student, said he was thankful for the free high-speed data as his family could not afford expensive fibre internet or wireless broadband service.

“I can get some studies done and also enjoy some entertainment during the MCO,” he said.