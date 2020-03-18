Movement control order takes effect today

KUALA LUMPUR: The 14-day movement control order, which takes effect today, saw compliance by the to the order issued by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The roads in the city are clear, despite today being a working day, with no normal morning peak hour congestion.

However, public transport, like the bus and train services, are in operation as usual.

The order entails comprehensive restriction on movements and public gatherings, including religious, sports, social and cultural activities.

With the enforcement of the order, all houses of worship and business premises should be closed, except for supermarkets, wet markets, grocery shops and convenience stores selling daily necessities

Covid-order Kuala Lumpur

The closure also involves government and private premises, except for those providing essential services, namely water, electricity, energy, telecommunications, postal, transport, irrigation, oil, gas, fuel, lubricants, broadcasting, finance, banking, health, pharmacy, fire brigade , prison, port, airport, security, defense, cleaning, retail and food supplies.

According to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, the movement control is not a curfew order that totally prohibited the people from leaving their homes and that it is implemented for the sake of national security and public safety.

Panic buying should also not be happening as the Prime Minister had given the assurance that there are sufficient supplies of essential items.

The panic among the public in facing this unpredictable situation had led to a situation as what happened at police stations last night with people crowding to obtain permit for inter-state travel to return to their hometown, as well as at the TBS bus terminals.

These mass gatherings and of the people going all lover the country could potentially increase the number of Covid-19 cases, when the order was issued to avoid such a gathering.

Following which, the police have withhdrawn the interstate travel restriction order. - Bernama