MP calls for exemption on utility bill payments for flood victims

KUALA LUMPUR: Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) are urged to exempt the flood victims from paying the water and electricity bills for this month.

Segambut MP, Hannah Yeoh said this matter was raised by several flood victims themselves as they needed to use a lot of water and electricity to clean up their homes following the devastating floods in several areas.

“As this is a massive clean-up job, the flood victims want exemption payment on this month’s water and electricity bills,” she said at a news conference held at Parliament, here, today.

Yeoh said the cleaning-up task, repairs to their homes and buying new household equipment would take some time.

She also wants the government to make a firm stand by asking employers in the private sector to give paid leave to their employees in cleaning up their homes like that announced by the government for the civil servants.

Yeoh also urged the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry to provide immediate aid for the food victims to ensure that the elderly and those with disabilities are taken care of in this difficult time. — Bernama