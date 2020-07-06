MP calls for govt to provide up to 70% assistance to worst-hit sectors and exclude those that are thriving

GEORGE TOWN: The Finance Ministry’s assistance should be specific and targeted in regard to the wage subsidy aid to ease the burden of private sector employers contemplating lay-offs and other cost-cutting measures.

Despite the introduction of the subsidy scheme, the Malaysian Employers Federation has reportedly said that there will still be a risk of impending retrenchment of two million workers due to the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

More can be done by the federal government as employment opportunities decrease, Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim Chee Keong said.

“The ministry’s main role now is to stimulate the economy. It has been over three months since aid was extended. The government should have the data to determine how different sectors have been affected differently. We could exclude from the wage subsidy initiative sectors that survive or even thrive.

“Regarding adversely affected industries, the subsidy should be retained at 10% to 30%. For the most badly affected businesses, the authorities should consider up to 70% subsidy.”

A targeted assistance will ensure resources are pumped into the right places and help speed up the economy’s rebound, Sim added.

He urged the ministry to create new temporary jobs to stimulate the gig economy, especially in view of the shift towards digitalisation.

“We can hire people to become digital promoters and assist disenfranchised groups such as the elderly to understand the concept of e-wallets.”

Sim also called for the creation of more jobs in healthcare, such as public health assistants, to enforce strict social distancing and disinfection efforts.

Also needed are community counsellors to address the growing rate of mental health complaints as society is now struggling to deal with the ill-effects of the pandemic, job losses and stress.

“This will help cushion the impact on the struggling job market.”

He also urged the ministry to expedite public infrastructure spending to generate spin-offs from construction of roads, railways, schools and public healthcare facilities.

“There must be good governance, otherwise such projects can lead to leakage and only a few people will profit.”

Tanjung Bungah assemblyman Zairil Khir Johari said the current crisis requires responsible and responsive action from all quarters.