MP calls for Rina’s sacking after ‘belittling’ video

PETALING JAYA: A former deputy women, family and community development minister has called for the current minister, Datuk Seri Rina Harun, to be sacked following a promotional video that she said had tarnished the image of Malaysian women.

Hannah Yeoh said this was not the first time Rina resorted to cheap publicity that embarrassed the ministry.

Yeoh chided the Titiwangsa MP for allowing celebrity, Datuk Rosyam Nor to utter insulting words such as “wake up late”, “women are all slow”, “eh, wake up” and “I want to hit your heads” in a TikTok video clip purportedly intended to promote the ministry’s entrepreneurship programme.

Rosyam is scheduled to share his knowledge at the ministry’s Women Rise Entrepreneurship Programme at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur at 9am today.

“Worst still was when Rina and NWF (National Welfare Foundation) officials just stand and smirk while those words are being uttered at the ministry,“ lamented the Segambut MP.

Yeoh also reminded Rina that she is not paid thousands per month by taxpayers just for her to create a programme.

“If Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is really serious about Keluarga Malaysia, he should drop such a minister who belittles women,“ she stressed.