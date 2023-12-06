MP calls Putrajaya to emulate Russia’s anti-LGBTQ law

PETALING JAYA: An MP has called the government to emulate Russia’s anti-LGBTQ law which criminalises any attempt to promote “non-traditional sexual relations”, in order to protect the country’s youth.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported that Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, in welcoming Putrajaya’s said the proposed law would “protect” the youth from LGBTQ-related content on both social and mainstream media, as well as “cultural products”.

“What the government did recently in confiscating Swatch watches was a good thing, if such items promote or propagandise LGBTQs.

“If we have laws like (that of) Russia, the government does not have to be fearful or apologetic in taking stern action to make sure that our family traditions and religion are preserved in the context of Malaysia’s human rights,” he was quoted by the portal.

Russia, which passed the law in November 2022, criminalises the promotion of any LGBTQ in film, online, advertising or in public.