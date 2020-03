THE night Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii was admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital was the night he had one of the best sleeps in months.

That was how Yii described the first night in the hospital’s isolation ward after testing positive for Covid-19. Since his room comes with en suite bathroom, he is not allowed to step out .

“No visitors allowed... even the doctors and nurses monitor me through the glass window and CCTV,” Yii told thenewsarawak.com.

“They only come in with full PPE (Personal Protective Equipment when they need to take a sample of my blood or to inspect me,” he said.

To avoid anxiety, boredom and negative emotions, Dr Yii did some simple exercise such as planking as well as calling his wife and family, reading and replying messages and work emails.

As much as he wanted to pass his time productively, there are times he really did not know what else he could do.

Among others, the doctor-tuned-lawmaker communicated with friends and voters through Facebook, made a short video and even counted the tiles in his room and bathroom.

“I even counted the window panels and air conditioner units on the opposite building (from the view of his room).

“That building has 165 air-conditions and 2,510 window panels. I even had the time to double check!” he told thenewsarawak.com.

Jokes aside, the 33-year-old legislator said his loved ones and the hospital staff are the reasons he is staying positive.

“Instead of worrying too much about when I can recover, I have seen the best humanity – the doctors, nurses and even the cleaners, who have worked so hard to ensure we are safe.

“They too, have a family waiting for them at home. Yet, they are dedicated to their jobs, risking their own lives as frontliners. From that I draw my strength and spirits to keep going.” – thenewsarawak.com