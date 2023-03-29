MP: Consider chemical castration for paedophiles

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional lawmaker Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (pix) has voiced out her suggestion to chemically castrate paedophiles for the government’s consideration.

The Masjid Tanah MP said that the Federal Government should emulate Indonesia when it comes to punishing offenders who have committed sexual crimes against children, FMT reports.

In 2016, Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo had given the green light to authorising chemical castration for convicted paedophiles following a 14-year-old girl falling victim to gang rape and murder in Sumatra.

“Chemically castrating these offenders would lower their testosterone level and their sex drive,” Mas Ermieyati told the Parliament when debating the amendments to the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

The former deputy law minister also suggested that the maximum years of imprisonment under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 be upped to 30 years with caning for convicted paedophiles. She also labelled 20 years of jail time as insufficient.

“When pictures are taken and videos recorded, and then uploaded onto social media, there will be short-term and long-term impact on the child victims. Such material will be online even when these victims are adults,” Mas Ermieyati added.