MP: Consider Covid-19 travel requirements for China travellers

PETALING JAYA: Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii has urged the government to consider some form of travel requirements for those arriving from China to Malaysia after a surge in Covid-19 reported recently.

Yii said countries such as Japan, the US, Italy, South Korea and India have imposed certain requirements for travellers from China, especially after the WHO’s warning, FMT reports.

“The government should seriously take the current threat and surge of Covid-19 cases in China into account and implement temporary emergency measures.

“This is important to better protect the people as well as prevent another crisis that may overwhelm our healthcare system,” he said.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organisation was “very concerned” about the evolving Covid-19 situation in China, with “increasing reports of severe disease”.