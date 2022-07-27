MP: Deputy speaker made a ‘mockery of our Parliament’

PETALING JAYA: Batu Kawan MP Kasthuri Patto has hit out at the Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker for not reprimanding Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman who allegedly uttered profanities in the Dewan Rakyat.

The Batu Kawan MP said Datuk Rashid Hasnon made a “mockery of our Parliament” by ejecting her but allowing The Pasir Salak MP to remain.

“This is a grave precedent set by the deputy speaker where the Pasir Salak MP used foul language in the house, walked scot-free with no apology nor remorse because the deputy speaker didn’t have the guts to make him apologise and retract it,” she said in a series of tweets yesterday.

Kasthuri was ejected from the Dewan Rakyat yesterday after refusing to accept Rashid’s ruling on Tajuddin’s behaviour.