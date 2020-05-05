MP: Extend next Parliament sitting to discuss drink-driving cases

GEORGE TOWN: Batu Kawan MP Kasthuri Patto (pix) has urged the federal government to extend the one-day parliamentary sitting on May 18 to discuss drink-driving cases instead of just deliberating on politics.

Kasthuri said there is now a need for lawmakers to enact heavier punishment through legislative amendments on drink driving before another life is senselessly lost to the hands of intoxicated drivers.

“Malaysians mourn the untimely loss of traffic police Corporal Safwan Muhammad Ismail when he was hit by a drunk driver near the Kajang South Toll plaza recently,” she said in a statement today.

Especially at a time like this when the country is on a movement control order (MCO) to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and the nation’s frontliners risk their lives every day, she added.

It was reported that in 2019, Malaysia had the third highest fatality rate from road traffic accidents in Asia behind Thailand and Vietnam.

Currently, drunken drivers are charged under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving leading to death and the penalty for offenders is imprisonment up to 10 years and a fine of up to RM20,000.

“I submitted a question to Parliament on Feb 21 on preventive measures to be taken to address this crucial issue. However, with the change of government, one wonders if the query gets the necessary attention it deserves.”

Another question which begs clarification is how come the driver managed to allegedly defy the MCO, gain access to the alcohol and be driving late at a time when there is supposed to be restricted movement.

“Let no more of our policemen and our frontliners as well as Malaysians be victims of drunk driving. We should be addressing the issue with an extended sitting of the august house,” said Kasthuri, who is the DAP International Women bureau chairman.