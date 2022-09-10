MP: Have cops quizzed journalists on Jho Low’s whereabouts? - Report

PETALING JAYA: The police have been urged to state if it has contacted journalists Tom Wright and Bradley Hope on their reports on Jho Low recently.

According to a report by Malaysiakini, Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng said it is important for the cops to contact the duo as they had reported that Jho Low was in China or Hong Kong between 2018 and 2019.

Lim also urged the police to state if they would suggest a reward for information that would lead to the arrest of Low or his fugitive associates.

Since the jailing of Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, Wright and Hope launched a new crowdsourcing campaign to locate Low.

Over the past two weeks, Wright and Hope had released a photograph which allegedly depicted Low in Shanghai Disneyland and a copy of an application form for a yacht club membership, purportedly signed by his wife.