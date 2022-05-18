MP: Justify Tajuddin’s ambassador appointment

PETALING JAYA: Batu Kawan MP Kasthuri Patto has urged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah to justify the appointment of Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (pix) as the Malaysian ambassador to Indonesia.

She said Tajuddin’s appointment as Ambassador to Indonesia left many baffled about how this had come about.

“What credentials and track record has Tajuddin shown for him to have earned the privilege of representing Malaysia to neighbouring Indonesia as Ambassador?

“What does it take for a Malaysian to represent Malaysia on an international front? Surely there has to be some merit to a person who will be the face of Malaysia in Indonesia, carrying Government policies, positions and standards as the window to the wealth that Malaysia can offer,“ she said in a statement today.

She also pointed out that as an MP, she has seen Tajuddin verbally abusing other lawmakers, making lewd and sexist remarks, provoking a lawmaker to a punching match outside the house, belittling and insulting fellow lawmakers whom he feels do not belong in the Dewan Rakyat because he deems them too young.

“Over the years, Tajuddin has not shown that he has mellowed down and taken the road less travelled as a distinguished “Yang Berhormat” but more of a provocateur who is brash, uncouth, rude, racist and sexist - in and out of the Parliament,“ she added.

She noted that the Pasir Salak MP’s appointment came in spite of his dismissal in 1995 from Umno for alleged involvement in money politics.

The 74-year-old politician was also sacked from his position as chairperson of the government’s public transportation company Prasarana following remarks deemed insensitive in the aftermath of an LRT collision in Kuala Lumpur which left dozens of passengers injured.

She argued that there were likely better candidates in the prime minister’s “Keluarga Malaysia” government in the form of a non-political appointee.

“Has Tajuddin made the cut for the above-mentioned criteria?

“Prime Minister Ismail Sabri and the Foreign Minister Saifuddin must explain and justify to all Malaysians why Tajuddin was picked over many more experienced and qualified candidates who can fill the place of ambassador to Indonesia.

“As Malaysians, we already have to suffer from one ‘national embarrassment’ walking free in the country. Let’s not add to that list by this catastrophic appointment,” Kasthuri said.