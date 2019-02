LABUAN: Labuan MP Datuk Rozman Isli said he is considering stepping down as Labuan Corporation (LC) advisory council chairman so that he can be more vocal in raising issues affecting the people.

“There have been requests from the people for me to leave the advisory council so that I can be more vocal on people’s issues, and I’m considering it,” he said during a recent visit to the health clinic at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) here.

Rozman said he had never stopped highlighting the island’s development needs and people’s issues either in parliament or with the federal ministers.

“As the chairman of the LC advisory council, there is nothing wrong for me to be vocal although the Labuan Corporation hopes that I will use the internal channel (to voice out people’s issues) without going through the media.

“But I feel that I can provide a check-and-balance more effectively by speaking at the advisory council meetings and through the media as an MP,” he said.

Rozman was appointed the chairman of the LC advisory council on Oct 1 last year for two years (until Sept 30, 2020). He had vacated the post of LC chairman in June last year, soon after the 14th general election (GE14).

The others on the advisory council are PKR Labuan chief Simsudin Sidek; DAP Labuan secretary Jeremy Wong Kwan Kit; Dr Ramli Tahir of Parti Amanah Negara Labuan and former Parti Warisan Sabah GE14 Labuan candidate Noor Halim Zaini.

The council, among others, is responsible for giving advice to LC on the functions of local government carried out by the local authority. — Bernama