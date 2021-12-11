MP: Now everyone would have large gatherings and cough out RM1,000

PETALING JAYA: Klang MP Charles Santiago has criticised what he described as “half-hearted enforcement” of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) at a recent government’s report card event.

He said while he commended Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin for taking enforcement action, the Rembau MP did not act immediately after witnessing crowds failing to comply with physical distancing rules at the event at KLCC to celebrate the government’s 100-day report card.

“Khairy Jamaluddin, while I commend you for taking action, you have set the wrong precedent.

“Now everyone would have large gatherings and cough out RM1,000. This is half-hearted enforcement.

“Why can’t you shut down the event after witnessing the mayhem, first hand?” Charles said in a statement today.

The event was organised by the Shared Prosperity Delivery Unit, or Sepadu, an agency under the Prime Minister’s Department.

The four-day event, to commemorate the first 100 days in office for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his Cabinet, features a host of programmes and exhibitions.

Despite the four-day carnival being participated by many members of government as well as law enforcement bodies, SOPs to prevent coronavirus transmission seemed to be ignored as thousands thronged the centre.

Yesterday, Khairy announced an RM1,000 fine against the organiser of the Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia event.

Charles also questioned why the police did not take action.

“Isn’t the prime minister, the police, Khairy responsible for this mess?” he asked.