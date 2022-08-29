MP: PAS more concerned over concerts than rising cost of bread?

PETALING JAYA: Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng has questioned PAS’ priorities, asking whether the party was more willing to protest concerts in Malaysia over the rising cost of staple goods.

“PAS is part of the Federal government, but they only focus on useless matters. Hence, PAS is useless, and Rakyat is expected to suffer from rising costs.

“The party has not introduced one single measure or policy for the good of the country since it colluded with the “corrupt” Umno to seize power from the Pakatan Harapan government in 2020,“ the DAP lawmaker said in a statement today.

Last week, PAS Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari called on the government to cancel and disallow concerts by international artists as they supposedly do not comply with the norms and values of Muslims in Malaysia.

Yesterday, online news portal Free Malaysia Today reported that leading bread producer Gardenia Bakeries (KL) Sdn Bhd will increase the price of its loaves, spreads and other breads from September 1.