MP proposes TVET certification be made mandatory for prisoners

KUALA LUMPUR: A Member of Parliament has suggested that Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) certification programmes be made mandatory for prisoners, especially juvenile offenders.

R. Yuneswaran (PH-Segamat) said the move was to enable them to enter the job market after finishing their sentences.

“The certification can motivate them to face the world that now requires certain skills, besides increasing the confidence and trust of employers to employ them as workers,“ he said when debating the motion of thanks on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s royal address in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Meanwhile, he urged the government to resolve the issue of dilapidated schools that inhibits the quality of education delivery and affects the motivation of both teachers and students.

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (PH-Muar), on the other hand, wants the burden on teachers to be reduced so that they can focus on teaching.

“It requires bold and meaningful policy changes so that our education system can finally play catch up to other countries,“ he said.

Syed Saddiq, Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim (PN-Arau) and Dr Halimah Ali (PN-Kapar) also raised the issue of fair allocation for all Members of Parliament to ensure they could carry out their duties effectively.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues today. - Bernama