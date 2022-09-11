MP questions govt over silence after ringgit hits 24-year low

PETALING JAYA: Kepong MP Lip Eng has questioned the silence of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz over the ringgit’s drop last week to its lowest value in decades, The Malaysian Insight reports.

“The ringgit is at its lowest point in 24 years; if this isn’t an economic crisis, what is?” Lim reportedly said in a statement today.

On Wednesday, ringgit opened at its lowest against the US dollar since the Asian financial crisis in 1998, as more investors shifted to safe havens due to the uncertain global economic outlook.

The local currency fell to 4.5010/5035 against the greenback from the previous day’s close of 4.4970/4500.