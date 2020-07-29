MP requests access to HIES findings

KUALA LUMPUR” An opposition member of parliament (MP) today urged the government to provide access to the findings of the Household Income and Basic Amenities Survey (HIES) conducted by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Nurul Izzah Anwar (pix) (PH-Permatang Pauh), during a debate on the motion of thanks for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s royal address said the access was to facilitate the process of distributing and channelling aids to relevant groups in their respective constituencies.

“The findings of the survey conducted by DOSM should be shared among all the MPs regardless whether they are from the government or oppositions parties,” she said.

About 128 MPs participate in the debate beginning July 14, raising issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic besides local issues in their respective constituencies.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting resumes on Monday. — Bernama