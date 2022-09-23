MP reveals Segambut budget spending, calls govt MPs to do the same

PETALING JAYA: Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh today released her constituency budget expenditure list for 2021 and challenged ministers and MPs from the rulling coalition to do the same.

“Since I became an MP and had access to government allocation, I have made it a point to publish the list of expenditures on my website.

“I want to see ministers, deputy ministers and MPs from BN and Perikatan Nasional doing the same, especially for their expenditures during the lockdowns in 2020 and the emergency in 2021,“ Yeoh said.

Attached with her statement was a link of expenditures for the Segambut constituency in 2021, totalling RM586,239.

“I cannot change the entire nation on my own but I can begin with my constituency. Fighting corruption begins with you and I,“ she added.