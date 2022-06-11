MP: RM30mil for 200 lamp post too costly

PETALING JAYA: The RM30.75 million contract for replacing 200 lamp posts in the Klang Valley appears to be too costly, says DAP.

DAP public complaints bureau chairman Lim Lip Eng said there is a need for Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to explain the details of the work involved and the pricing, reports FMT.

“Paying RM30.75 million for just 200 lamp posts has raised some questions. People are asking if the contract is limited to merely installing them or does it involve other work too.

“Based on the total project price, the cost of replacing one lamp post comes to RM153,750. DBKL must clarify this,” the Kepong MP was quoted saying.

Lim then pointed out DBKL should also explain if the job was given out via an open tender, adding that the question of why it was given out via a third party, Ennova, should also be clarified.

“Why couldn’t DBKL award the contract directly to SCIB?” he said, of the contractor which is a public listed company.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the contract was awarded to Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad (SCIB) via Ennova Sdn Bhd.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia on Tuesday, SCIB said the contract is for project engineering services for the replacement of 200 units of lamp posts in Kuala Lumpur.