MP slams Zahid’s speech at MIC AGM

PETALING JAYA: Klang MP Charles Santiago has criticised Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s recent speech at the MIC annual delegates assembly on Monday, claiming the incumbent Bagan Datuk MP of forcing a general election to “sanitise” his own reputation.

“We have seen democracy under siege in Southeast Asia due to fierce geopolitical competition, inability to accede to a smooth transition of power and of course, corruption being the order of the day.

“But Zahid’s power grab takes the cake. He edged former prime minister and current Bersatu leader, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, out and held the caretaker premier, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, under siege.

“So, what is the reason for forcing this election on us if not to sanitise Zahid Hamidi’s reputation and allow him to finagle his way out of prison?

“This brings us to the fundamental question: is this a power grab, Zahid style?,“ Charles said in a statement today.

The Umno president has suggested that BN leaders could face criminal trials if their coalition loses the next general election.

To avoid this, Zahid said BN has to secure a “dominant victory” at the national polls.

“Candidates from MIC, Umno, MCA and PBRS have to win in a dominant fashion. It’s now or never. This election is the mother of all general elections. If we fail, our fate will be worse than the last election.

“Right now, only I will be charged, Tok Mat (Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan), you are on the waiting list, Tan Sri Vicky (MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran) don’t laugh, you are also included. What more Datuk Seri Saravanan ? (MIC deputy president and caretaker human resource minister)

“(MCA president and caretaker transport minister Wee) Ka Siong? They won’t forget you. You will be charged as well. (Caretaker defence minister) Hisham (Hishammuddin Hussein), don’t smile.

“To avoid this, we have to secure a dominant victory, my brothers and sisters,“ said Zahid.