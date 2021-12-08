MP tables motion to debate ban on festive processions

KUALA LUMPUR: An opposition MP today submitted a motion to Dewan Rakyat to debate the prohibition of kavadi procession during the Thaipusam celebration and the Chingay procession during Chinese New Year.

The motion was submitted by RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) under Standing Order 18(1) of the Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders on a matter of urgent public importance.

He said the move to ban festive processions had received much feedback, grouses, complaints and dissatisfaction from the people and it could cause other problems that could threaten the harmony of the country.

“... (some) asked if the Melaka state election could be held, Sarawak state election could continue and as 95 percent of the adult population in Malaysia have been vaccinated, why was this ban ordered by the ministry?

“For the information of the house, the highlight of Thaipusam and Chingay is the procession. So I am hoping to address the matter, to appeal so that the matter is given due attention before the house is adjourned.

“... I am appealing so that my motion is accepted and debated quickly,” he said before the 2022 Supply Bill debate session at committee stage for the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia begins at Dewan Rakyat today.

Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon later took note of the motion which has been sent to the office of Dewan Rakyat Speaker and said a decision would be announced later.

Yesterday, National Unity Minister, Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique during Minister’s Question Time at Dewan Rakyat said festive processions including kavadi procession for Thaipusam festival and Chingay during the Chinese New Year next year would not be allowed.

She said this was following the Covid-19 Omicron variant infection in the country now.

Halimah was replying to a supplementary question by Steven Choong Shiau Yoon (Independent-Tebrau) who wanted to know whether the standard operating procedure for the coming Chinese New year would allow Chingay procession during the festival. — Bernama