MP urges authorities to clarify suspects’ lock-up attire

PETALING JAYA: Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng has urged the authorities to clarify its procedures in deciding whether an accused would be made to wear detention clothes or otherwise when taken to court, Malaysiakini reports.

He urged both the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and police should clarify the regulations.

He said since everyone is equal before the law, all accused persons must be given the same treatment.

“The different standards practised by the MACC on which suspects should or should not adorn the bright orange detention T-shirts have left many tongues wagging.

“It also encourages a degree of favouritism or selectiveness in the eyes of the corruption busters. This reflects the lackadaisical attitude of the agency in implementing its own policy.

“Either MACC has no policy, or its policies are at the discretion of individual officers,“ said Lim reportedly in a statement today.

Last week, the Parliamentary Special Committee on Corruption, which Senate president Tan Sri Rais Yatim leads, said there should be no “double standards” imposed on MACC detainees.

Rais said the suspects should wear the orange attire regardless of their social status and noted that certain suspects were given exemption.