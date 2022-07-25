MP urges cops to speed up probe over man’s death hours before release

PETALING JAYA: Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh has urged the police to speed up investigations into the death of a man, hours before his release from seven days’ jail for a drink-driving offence.

He also urged the authorities to hand over the outstanding documents in relation to the case.

Speaking to Malaysiakini, Ramkarpal said the outstanding documents were crucial to determining the cause of the late Kim Shih Keat’s death on June 28.

“We urge authorities today to provide the outstanding documents - mainly, the post-mortem report and the chemist report - which are crucial in order to determine the cause of death, which is still unknown at this point of time,” the DAP lawmaker told the portal.

Ramkarpal added that an inquest may be called depending on the post-mortem results.

On June 28, Kim was allegedly rushed to the hospital hours before his release from Kluang prison at the end of a seven-day sentence for driving under the influence.

He was supposed to be released on June 28, died at 9.33am on the same day at the Enche’ Besar Halijah Khalsom Hospital in Kluang.

This was about two hours after he was found unconscious and taken to the hospital by the prison authorities.

Online news portal Free Malaysia Today quoted some of his family members as alleging that Kim died in police custody.