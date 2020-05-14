MP uses unique way to reach constituents

GEORGE TOWN: Late night TV talk shows are a staple of American after-dinner entertainment. Hosts such as Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah and David Letterman have become household names.

In Malaysia, one person – Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim Chee Keong (pix) – is similarly taking to the airwaves but rather than entertainment, he focuses on health issues, particularly Covid-19.

Instead of the tube, Sim goes on Facebook Live, a medium that also enables him to interact with his viewers.

His nightly shows, which begin at 9pm, have garnered a fairly sizeable fan base, considering that he only launched it on March 17, the day before the movement control order (MCO) was enforced across the country to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.

He now has an average of 7,000 viewers each night. There is a lot of chatter in the chatroom, too. At any given moment, about 300 chats are in progress.

One question-and-answer session, that has gone viral, garnered 1,400 comments.

The 38-year-old politician has insisted that the talk show would not dwell on political issues.

“This is mainly a healthcare platform. We touch on the Covid-19 pandemic as well as Penang’s policies on how to keep the people safe,” he told theSun.

To offer variety, he has guests who talk about their jobs, food, culture and entertainment.

“I feel the need to connect with people,” Sim said of his reason for launching the talk show. “We may not be able to meet in person now because of the need for social distancing, but at least we can meet online.”

However, he said, the mood can be depressing sometimes given the impact that the Covid-19 outbreak has had on everyday life. People have had their incomes reduced or even lost their jobs.

To lift the gloom, Sim has on occasion invited entertainers and celebrities to join his shows. Recently, veteran musicians Chow Kam Leong and Chang Sang Teck came together to entertain his online audience.

Even retired badminton star Datuk Lee Chong Wei and comedian Dr Jason Leong have each made an appearance.

On the show, Lee, a native of Bukit Mertajam, spoke about resilience, while Leong cracked jokes. Others have given tips on how to exercise during the MCO.

To give his show a more “homely” ambience, Sim roped in his wife and young son to make an appearance.

He said the feedback from his talk show has been referred to the “Penang Fight Covid-19” task force, of which he is the head of communications, and this has helped in the formulation of policies and guidelines to help the state mitigate the impact of the outbreak.

The appearance of the celebrities have also helped him garner significantly more viewers. “In fact, when one of these celebrities came on the show, we had up to 700,000 followers,” he said.

Sim’s pioneering effort has attracted a lot of attention from fellow politicians and some have even started their own Facebook Live programmes.

He has recently reduced the frequency of his talk show to four times a week to give him time to spend on other commitments. Even so, he continues to enjoy widespread support from listeners.

