MP wants party hoppers charged with ‘cheating’ under anti-hopping law

PETALING JAYA: Jelutong MP RSN Rayer has called for lawmakers who defect to be charged with cheating under the proposed anti-hopping law, FMT reports.

Rayer (PH-Jelutong) questioned why the bill did not include a provision similar to Section 420 of the Penal Code, that punishes cheating, for MPs who betrayed the mandate of voters.

“If you cheat someone, you can be charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

“Why are we giving exemptions to MPs?” said Rayer.

Rayer also slammed former Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs who defected, saying the anti-hopping bill would serve as a lesson for his former allies on “principled politics”.